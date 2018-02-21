Cheryl And Liam Payne Mock ‘Split’ Reports On Instagram Stories

The couple have been having A LOT of fun backstage at the BRITs...

Cheryl and Liam Payne well and truly silenced those ‘split’ rumours at the BRIT Awards tonight.

The couple looked more than loved-up than ever as they walked the red carpet, holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes.

It’s safe to say Cheryl, 34, looked absolutely sensational, slicking her hair back into a low ponytail and choosing a bold berry lip. Her man was suave in a baby blue suit.

But it wasn’t just what they did in front of the cameras that proved they’re still very much together. Over on Liam’s Instagram Story, the pair posted a number of sassy videos together.

In one, Liam stared directly into the camera while mouthing the lyrics of Justin Timberlake’s Filthy. He mimed: ‘Haters gonna say it’s fake’, before panning to Cheryl singing alongside him.

We then saw Chezza lying on a sofa with her legs draped across Liam’s lap, tenderly stroking his nose. One Direction star Liam, 24, also shared a sweet picture of them walking into the venue together.

So where did this ‘break-up’ speculation stem from?

Well, according to a report published in the Mail On Sunday, the long-distance that had been brought about by the success of Liam’s solo career had put a ‘strain’ on the relationship, leaving both of them ‘devastated.’

A source is reported to have claimed: ‘It’s very sad – they tried very hard to make it work. They’re desperate to make a go of it but it’s absolutely on the rocks.’

#BRITs A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Feb 21, 2018 at 10:56am PST

We don’t know about you, but the couple we saw tonight definitely didn’t look like they were ‘on the rocks’.

And considering they have son Bear together – who’ll turn one next month – we couldn’t be more pleased for them.

Looking forward to Liam’s performance later in the evening!