Cheryl And Liam Payne Mock ‘Split’ Reports On Instagram Stories
The couple have been having A LOT of fun backstage at the BRITs...
Cheryl and Liam Payne well and truly silenced those ‘split’ rumours at the BRIT Awards tonight.
The couple looked more than loved-up than ever as they walked the red carpet, holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes.
It’s safe to say Cheryl, 34, looked absolutely sensational, slicking her hair back into a low ponytail and choosing a bold berry lip. Her man was suave in a baby blue suit.
But it wasn’t just what they did in front of the cameras that proved they’re still very much together. Over on Liam’s Instagram Story, the pair posted a number of sassy videos together.
In one, Liam stared directly into the camera while mouthing the lyrics of Justin Timberlake’s Filthy. He mimed: ‘Haters gonna say it’s fake’, before panning to Cheryl singing alongside him.
We then saw Chezza lying on a sofa with her legs draped across Liam’s lap, tenderly stroking his nose. One Direction star Liam, 24, also shared a sweet picture of them walking into the venue together.
So where did this ‘break-up’ speculation stem from?
Well, according to a report published in the Mail On Sunday, the long-distance that had been brought about by the success of Liam’s solo career had put a ‘strain’ on the relationship, leaving both of them ‘devastated.’
A source is reported to have claimed: ‘It’s very sad – they tried very hard to make it work. They’re desperate to make a go of it but it’s absolutely on the rocks.’
We don’t know about you, but the couple we saw tonight definitely didn’t look like they were ‘on the rocks’.
And considering they have son Bear together – who’ll turn one next month – we couldn’t be more pleased for them.
Looking forward to Liam’s performance later in the evening!