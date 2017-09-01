Cheryl Made Sure Liam Payne’s 24th Birthday Was Pretty Awesome

The One Direction singer reveals how his lady surprised him on his big day earlier this week...

Liam Payne celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this week, and it sounds like his girlfriend Cheryl was keen to make it a special one.

The couple had already jetted abroad for a family holiday, but Chezza, 34, had a few surprises up her sleeve for the big day.

Liam tells OK!: ‘It was amazing. There was multiple surprises throughout the day.

‘We went on a little holiday and she had flown all my school friends out who I hadn’t seen for a year so it was amazing to spend some time with them.’

And that’s not all. Liam continues: ‘On my actual birthday, she flew my parents out and I haven’t spent my actual birthday with them for a few years.

‘It was really nice for my mum and dad. We were in Majorca. I’m now sporting the tan. We had a good time. Me and Cheryl aren’t really sunbathers, we aren’t the type. It was nice.’

Of course, there was also another special guest – Chiam’s five-month-old son Bear.

Liam shared some rare snaps of himself with his little boy while away, captioning an adorable snap of their hands intertwined: ‘Best birthday ever 🐻💙.’

Best birthday ever 🐻💙 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Speaking about spending time with Cheryl and Bear, he added: ‘I think when you’re away you talk about a lot of different things and I spent a lot of time with my son which was great.’

Aw. We’re so in love with Chiam and their little family. Sending you a belated happy birthday, Liam!