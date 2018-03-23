This Is How Cheryl And Liam Payne Marked Baby Bear’s First Birthday

The tot turned one yesterday

It was a very special day for Liam Payne and Cheryl yesterday – their son Bear turned one!

The couple kept their celebrations pretty private, although Liam did share a new (and completely adorable) snap of himself and his little boy’s hands intertwined.

He’d captioned the image: ‘Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world🌍🐻.’

Cheryl later took to Twitter to thank fans for sending birthday messages, writing: ‘Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear 🐻 ❤️ have told him he has lots 😁.’

It had been rumoured that Liam, 24, may miss Bear’s big day, as he was due to fly to Japan for work.

But according to The Sun, he was able to push back his trip to spend as much time with his son as possible. He’s believed to marked the occasion with Chezza, 34, before flying later in the day.

The One Direction singer is in Japan to perform at festival Popspring, which he’s co-headlining this weekend with Little Mix.

Happy belated birthday, Bear!