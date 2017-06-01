Cheryl And Liam’s Son Bear Is Already Dressed In Designer Clothes

The little one's parents clearly want him to be the best dressed baby around...

Cheryl and Liam Payne are currently the most famous new parents around.

And it seems they don’t want their first born Bear to go without the luxury life they’re used to.

Liam, 23, has revealed that he and Chezza are already dressing their son head-to-toe in some of the best designer clothes that money has to offer, including Gucci and Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes. Wowzers.

Liam tells The Sun: ‘He is decked out. He’s got little baby Yeezys.’

Some might find this a bit OTT, but Liam has his reasons. He continues: ‘You gotta go to work. I understand why I am here and there is more reason to be here now to earn a living and make sure he has the best things ever, because I didn’t have that when I was a kid and I want him to have that.’

Awh! We can’t blame Liam for wanting to spoil his little one.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

The pair became parents in March, having been together for just over a year.

But while Liam’s keen for Bear to be as dapper as possible, it seems he may not like the designer clothes as much as he and Cheryl, 33, think.

Liam says: ‘I spend three or four broken hours a day with Bear where I’ll change nappies or sit cuddling him. He threw up on my Gucci shirt.’

LOL. With the little one only being a couple of months old, we’re sure he’ll get use to the designer life soon enough!

By Lois Pia North