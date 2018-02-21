Twitter Can’t Get Over This ‘Awkward’ Moment With Cheryl And Liam At The BRITs

It’s fair to say that all eyes were on Liam Payne and Cheryl at tonight’s BRIT Awards.

The pair caused quite a bit of hysteria amongst fans when they rocked up to London’s O2 together, having been plagued by rumours that their relationship was ‘on the rocks.’

It’s fair to say that they’ve put this speculation firmly behind them, having shown the world that they’re as loved-up as ever whilst being photographed on the ceremony’s red carpet.

But there was one moment during the show – which aired live on ITV – that fans cannot stop talking about.

Host Jack Whitehall joined some of his guests in the audience for a little one-on-one time. And of course, he couldn’t bypass the opportunity to quiz Chezza and Liam.

Asking whether their son, Bear, would be watching from home, they all stopped to give a little wave at the camera. Aww.

But then Jack’s attention to turned to Liam’s upcoming performance with Rita Ora.

Their single, For You, is part of the soundtrack for the new Fifty Shades film. Asking Liam if there was a ‘safe word’, Cheryl leaned over to the microphone and answered: ‘Don’t stop.’

Cheeky!

Liam seemed a little flushed, and covered his face with his hand.

Twitter reactions included: ‘Well that convo with Liam and Cheryl was PAINFUL #BRITs2018 [sic]’, ‘No one really wanted to know Cheryl and Liam’s safe word…’ and ‘Liam and Cheryl. Her answer made me blush wtf [sic]’.

Oh, you guys!

We’re just happy to see them having a laugh together.