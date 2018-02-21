Following rumours of an 'impending split', the pair have shown that they're just as loved-up as ever...

Cheryl and Liam Payne have silenced those rumours once and for all, walking the red carpet together at the BRIT Awards 2018.

The former X Factor judge looked absolutely sensational, slicking her hair back into low ponytail and choosing a bold berry lip. Her man looked suave in a baby blue suit.

Chezza also held a single white rose, along with a host of other guests, to show solidarity with the #TimesUp movement.

The couple, who share a son, have been plagued by rumours that their romance is on the rocks. Whilst Cheryl did hit back at comments during a charity appearance earlier this week, fans were left wondering what was going on between the pair.

They needn’t have worried, though, as Cheriam seemed as loved-up as ever as they rocked up for the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night.

And we’re so pleased to see them looking so happy.

It marks their very first public appearance since the birth of their son almost a year ago.