‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Turns To Kourtney Kardashian For Celebrity Motherhood Advice

Sources close to Cheryl have revealed that the star has reached out to Kourtney Kardashian for parenting advice

So, if you’re a pregnant celebrity looking for a bit of advice from a mum used to working the A-lister circuit, who would you turn to? Well it seems that Cheryl (who is allegedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne, 23, VERY soon) has reached out and found a ‘god send’ in none other than celeb mum Kourtney Kardashian.

Come on, this is kind of the best news ever, right?

Apparently, Cheryl has had some concerns about raising her first child very much in the glare of the public spotlight, and wanted some insider tips from someone in the know. That someone, according to sources, is KUWTK star and mum-of-three, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sources close to the 33-year-old singer revealed to Closer that Cheryl ‘admired’ Kourtney, and her ability to maintain a close relationship with her children, despite being a member of one of the most famous families in the world, and her life being subject to constant media scrutiny.

‘She [Cheryl] spoke to lots of her friends who are mums including Kourtney. She has always admired how she has such a close bond with her children, and how she’s managed to raise them when she has such a high-profile career and is photographed everywhere she goes,’ the insider stated.

‘Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian family know more than anyone what it’s like to be under scrutiny all the time and how difficult it is to raise your children when you put yourself in the spotlight.’

With fans and the world media literally losing their minds over any titbit of information (however small) surrounding Cheryl’s ‘pregnancy’ — yep, it still hasn’t been confirmed *sigh* — it’s no wonder that the star has sought advice about how to handle the inevitable press circus once the baby arrives. And, after having three babies of her own with on/off partner Scott Disick, we can imagine that Kourt would be a great candidate for a good old mummy chinwag. In fact, it would seem that another Kardashian sister was keen to put the two in touch:

‘Khloe suggested it would be a good idea for Cheryl to chat with Kourtney and she asked her sister to message her a couple of months ago,’ the source continued. ‘Since then they’ve had a few conversations.’

Good old Koko. And, now that Cheryl is basically on Kourtney’s speed dial, we can only hope that the two will be heading up their very own celeb mummy club sometime soon. Ooh, baby shower maybe? Kourtney for godmother?!

‘Cheryl is really pleased to hear the advice from Kourtney because being in the spotlight means she can’t really go to local mum-to-be groups and talk about what she’s going through. So Kourtney’s been a God-send.’

Aww, bless.