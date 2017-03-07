Cheryl Comments On Kimberley Walsh’s Baby Photo As She Prepares To Give Birth

The pregnant singer is gearing up for motherhood...

Cheryl may be yet to give birth, but it seems she’s already picking up parenting tips from her friends.

The 33-year-old singer commented on an adorable Instagram photo of her BFF Kimberley Walsh cuddling up to her baby son Cole yesterday.

When both my babies nap at the same time 👍🏼👌🏼💙💙#mumlife #happy #quiet A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:43am PST

The snap saw Kimberley, 35, holding her three-month-old in a harness against her chest, as she watched eldest boy Bobby, two, sleeping on a monitor.

She looked gorgeous and relaxed, and had captioned the image: ‘When both my babies nap at the same time 👍🏼👌🏼💙💙#mumlife #happy #quiet.’

Aw. Super-cute, right? And it seems Cheryl – who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne – agreed.

She commented: ‘Baby cole.. sleeping him,him,him,him.. himm [sic].’

My son is starting his song writing career early… "Baby Cole ….sleeping…." 🎤🎸Definitely a hit! 😂 A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:45am PST

This was in reference to a video Kimberley posted last week, which showed Bobby holding a toy guitar and drum kit while coining a song about his brother sleeping – with the VERY sweet lyrics ‘him, him, him’.

It’s no surprise that Cheryl’s so focused on motherhood right now. She’s believed to be due this month, just weeks after finally confirming her pregnancy.

She announced her big news in an amazing way, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

Speculation rose that she was about to go into labour when close family members arrived in London on Thursday.

According to CelebsNow, Cheryl’s mum Joan Callaghan and brother Garry Tweedy are now both in town.

They’ve reportedly been spotted coming and going from a central London hotel, where Cheryl’s staying as she prepares to check into a nearby private hospital.

Eee. Sending you lots of love and luck, lady.