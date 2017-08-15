The Truth Behind THOSE Cheryl And Justin Bieber Rumours

A spokesperson has set the story straight...

By now, you’ve probably heard the rumours that Liam Payne has organised a meeting between his gorgeous girlfriend Cheryl and Justin Bieber, so the two can plan a musical collaboration.

However, a representative of the brunette beauty has sadly revealed to OK! Online: ‘It’s not true.’

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, guys.

So where did the speculation come from? Well, a source told The Sun that both artists are keen to start planning a new single: ‘Cheryl is set up to meet with Justin Bieber on her LA trip – to discuss finally doing that track together.

‘Set-up by Liam – a big favour… Biebs has said: “Cool, let’s hang out and talk,” but he can be notoriously flaky – and ruthless when it comes to his music.’

Despite the denial, Bieber has actually previously admitted to wanting to work with the Geordie queen.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online in 2016, the Canadian singer explained: ‘With our commitments we have never managed to make it work. Though I saw her a couple of weeks back, and now she has left her role on The X Factor, I think this year will finally be the year we are able to record together. It’s something we both want to do.’

With Cheryl revealing on her Instagram page that she’s getting back to work with L’Oréal after giving birth to baby Bear in March earlier this year, is she too busy or is this the perfect time to finally collaborate with Biebs?

Back at it 😉📷💄@lorealmakeup #worthit A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Despite it being ‘not true’, we’re still keeping our fingers crossed…

By Emily Jefferies