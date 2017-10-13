Simon Cowell Just Said Something A Little Mean About Cheryl’s Baby Boy

Chezza joins her old boss at The X Factor's Judges' Houses, but Si' can't help making a dig at little Bear's name...

Cheryl is heading back to The X Factor, and it looks like nothing’s changed between her and Simon Cowell.

The 34-year-old singer will reunite with her old boss for Judges’ Houses, heading to the south of France to help him choose his finalists.

But while Chezza’s taken the time to help the 57-year-old, he still couldn’t help teasing her over the name of her six-month-old son Bear.

Like we said, nothing’s changed.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Simon jibes: ‘Do want to go to school being called Bear?’ But Cheryl’s having none of it, expertly responding: ‘Why would you want to be called Arthur or Simon – one of those common names?’

LOLz. You tell him, gal.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though Cheryl was particularly offended by the comment. She and Simon – who’s dad to son Eric, three – collapse into laughter over the joke, suggesting that their friendship is still strong.

We’ve gotta say, we’re thrilled to see Chezza back on our screens. And isn’t she looking amazing?!

Rocking a pair of high-waisted tailored trousers and a black crop top, she’s totally glowing in the clip. Her trademark waves fall down to her hips, and she’s opted for a subtle smoky eye and coffee-coloured lips.

Even more excitingly, this may not be the last we see of Cheryl on The X Factor.

The Sun‘s Dan Wootton said on today’s Lorraine: ‘I have a sneaking suspicion that Cheryl may well be back in a full-time role as a judge on The X Factor next year.

‘You know I told you how Nicole [Scherzinger] is going on the Pussycat Dolls reunion? I think Simon is desperate to get Cheryl back on that judging panel and this was almost like a little bit of a test run.’

Ooh. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…