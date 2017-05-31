Cheryl Thinks Ex Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini Has ‘Said Too Much’

She's been out of the spotlight for months, but a recent interview has apparently left the singer very unimpressed...

‘I survived that marriage.’ These are the words of Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, Cheryl’s ex of two years. The 36-year-old restaurant owner spoke out about their marriage last week – and Cheryl’s said to be raging.

‘I married someone who was famous; I was thrust into this mad world – I didn’t like it,’ said JB. ‘There were really awful things said about me, about my family, but I feel like I survived it. And I’m here surviving, doing my thing.’

See: Cheryl’s Ex-Husband Just Said Something Surprising About Their Relationship

Last week was supposed to be a big week for Cheryl, 33, after boyfriend Liam Payne released his debut solo single (which she reportedly helped mastermind). She started the week on a high, even returning to Twitter to cheer on 23-year-old Liam – but her good spirits were soon impeded by a dark grey cloud: JB.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

According to a source speaking exclusively to LOOK, Chez can’t believe JB’s got the nerve to wade in on their big week. ‘Cheryl is furious,’ says our insider.

‘She’s determined not to let JB ruin her happiness, but she’s fuming at how tactical this seems. She suspects he’s only spoken out to get one over on her.’

It can’t be easy for Chezza. After remaining out of the spotlight for almost a year, she’s reportedly finding it difficult to have her private life aired so publicly.

While Cheryl’s said to be making her first steps back into the limelight, she was hoping to move at her own pace. In the last fortnight, however, Liam’s been spilling details about their life at home – and Chez is said to be finding it hard.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Liam Payne Tells The Awkward Story Of When He Met Cheryl’s Dad

‘Cheryl knows this is what Liam has to do, but it’s difficult,’ reveals a close pal. ‘It’s not just the interviews – she’s finding it tough to be away from him. Yes, she knows it’s his job, but it doesn’t make it any easier.’

However, according to our source, the new family is said to be scheduling some much-needed downtime together later this summer, before Liam goes on tour. Chin up, Chez – it might be time to start playing I Don’t Care on repeat?

For more on Cheryl, pick up this week’s issue of LOOK.