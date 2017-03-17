Cheryl’s Ex Jean-Bernard Steps Out With Her Wedding Dress Designer

The French businessman heads out in London with Ralph & Russo's Tamara Ralph...

Cheryl and Liam Payne’s fans (and, er, us) are waiting with baited breath for that all-important announcement… that they’ve FINALLY welcomed their first child.

But there’s one person who probably isn’t so excited about the big news – Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Despite the awkward situation, the French businessman has been keeping his mind off things by spending some time with friends in London.

In fact, he was spotted enjoying dinner at London restaurant Chiltern Firehouse yesterday. And his choice of +1 was pretty interesting.

JB was with Tamara Ralph, who designed the dress Cheryl wore to celebrate their nuptials back in 2014. Eeeep.

Tamara owns the British-based brand Ralph & Russo with her business partner Michael Russo.

They created the black gown Cheryl wore when she and JB held a post-wedding party in the UK, after marrying in a small ceremony on the island of Mustique.

At the time, Tamara told Vogue: ‘This gown was perfect for Cheryl on her special day. The play on fabrics and simple silhouette is what really makes this gown so striking.

‘The sumptuous, rich velvet and duchesse silk bodice contrasted with a delicate, sheer silk-chiffon skirt brought an element of fun to the overall look whilst still being romantic.

‘Cheryl’s choice of black for a wedding celebration was so unexpected but I love the fact that she surprised everyone.’

It was only a few weeks ago that Cheryl, 33, officially announced her pregnancy, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oréal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

Despite rumours flying around for so long, she’s never actually spoken out about her happy news. One Direction’s Liam, 23, even stayed quiet during his acceptance speech at February’s BRIT Awards.

However, Cheryl’s believed to be due any day now. So we’re sending you lots of love and luck, lady!