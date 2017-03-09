Cheryl Shares An Empowering Message On International Women’s Day

The 33-year-old takes to Instagram to post a kick-ass quote...

Cheryl got into the spirit of International Women’s Day yesterday.

The singer, 33, took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote with her followers, which she’d captioned: ‘🙌🏻 It’s handled ~ Olivia Pope #internationalwomensday.’

🙌🏻 It's handled ~ Olivia Pope #internationalwomensday A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

The message read: ‘The women whom I love and admire for their strength and grace did not get that way.

‘They got that way because s*** went wrong, and they handled it. They handled it in a thousand different ways on a thousand different days, but they handled it.

‘Those women are my superheroes – Elizabeth Gilbert.’

YAS, girl. This was actually the first time Chezza has spoken publicly since speculation arose that she and boyfriend Liam Payne had welcomed their first child last week.

It was Liam, 23, who sparked these rumours, when he Tweeted: ‘Why do I always do the strangest walk when I’m trying to be quiet in a morning: ‘😂😂.’

Okay, it might have been a stretch, but was he being quiet because THERE WAS A BABY IN THE HOUSE?

That’s certainly what some people seemed to think. Replies included: ‘Who are u trying not to wake up this morning?’

There’s been no hint from Cheryl or Liam that they’re new parents, so we’re going to wait for official confirmation before we go out and buy a card.

Happy #internationalwomensday to my favourite woman in the world 😘😘 hope I make you as happy as u make me X A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 8, 2016 at 8:54am PST

But one thing’s for sure – if they have a daughter, she’s going to be one supported and empowered little lady.

While Liam didn’t make mention of this year’s International Women’s Day, he did back in 2016. And he dedicated it to Cheryl.

He wrote alongside a stunning Instagram photo of the singer: ‘Happy #internationalwomensday to my favourite woman in the world😘😘 hope I make you as happy as u make me X [sic].’

Aw. So lovely.