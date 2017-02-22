Cheryl Just Shared An Unexpected Instagram Post About The BRITs

The 'pregnant' star has offered her support for this year's nominees...

Last year our favourite Geordie lass Cheryl took to the BRIT Awards red carpet in a very statement yellow frock, complete with heaps of hair extensions and a very dramatic make-up look.

Yup. It’s safe to say that Chezza was back with a bang – and we loved it.

See: Cheryl Stuns In Yellow At The BRIT Awards 2016

Of course, a lot has changed for the 33-year-old since then. Most notably, her relationship with One Direction’s Liam Payne went public, and she’s been rumoured to be expecting her first child for months.

The former X Factor judge hasn’t been spotted out in public for a while – and she’s been keeping pretty quiet on social media too. This seems to have lead to speculation that she might have already given birth, or that she could be making the final preparations before the big day.

Ooh.

Needless to say, we don’t really expect Cheryl to make an appearance at tonight’s star-studded bash, hosted at London’s O2.

But. That doesn’t mean that our girl Cheryl isn’t thinking about the BRITs – particularly as boyfriend Liam has been nominated as one quarter of One Direction.

Taking to her Instagram account for the first time in almost a week, the star has posted a throwback photograph from the BRITs back in 2010.

Wishing all the Brit nominees and performers good luck for the show tonight. Looking forward to it 🙌🏼 In the meantime here is my #tb #bts vogue shoot I did for the Brits 2010 🎶😘 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Alongside the snap, Cheryl wrote: ‘Wishing all the Brit nominees and performers good luck for the show tonight. Looking forward to it 🙌🏼 In the meantime here is my #tb #bts vogue shoot I did for the Brits 2010 🎶😘’.

Clearly she’s planning on tuning in.

Aw, nice one Chezza.