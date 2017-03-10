Has Cheryl Sneakily Told Us The Sex Of Her And Liam Payne’s Baby?

That's what some of her Instagram followers seem to think...

Ooh. Has Cheryl dropped a hint about the sex of her baby?

The 33-year-old singer is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne, but has kept very quiet on the details of her pregnancy.

Even so, fans can’t help wondering if her most recent Instagram post is some kind of sign.

Marking International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Cheryl shared empowering quotes from both Eat Pray Love author Elizabeth Gilbert and Scandal‘s Olivia Pope.

One read: ‘The women who I love and admire for their strength and grace did not get the way because s*** worked out.

🙌🏻 It's handled ~ Olivia Pope #internationalwomensday A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

‘They got that way because s*** went wrong, and they handled it. They handled it in a thousand different ways on a thousand different days, but they handled it.

‘Those women are my superheroes – Elizabeth Gilbert.’

She’d captioned the image: ‘🙌🏻 It’s handled ~ Olivia Pope #internationalwomensday.’

Despite the fact that social media was full of praise for the strong women in our lives (which we joined in with) that day, some seemed to take Cheryl’s words as confirmation that she and Liam, 23, are having a girl.

Comments included: ‘You having a girl or what,’ and: ‘IS BABY CHERYL WELCOMED TO THE WORLD YET? [sic].’

We think this may be one speculation too far, but we guess only time will tell…

It was only two weeks ago that Cheryl officially announced her pregnancy, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oréal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

However, if reports are to be believed, she’s due any day now. Sending you lots of love and luck, lady!