Cheryl Just Admitted That She ‘Hated’ Being Pregnant With Son Bear

'A lot of stuff went on and I just didn’t enjoy it'

We all know how secretive Cheryl was during her pregnancy, and now the 34-year-old has admitted that she didn’t enjoy expecting at all.

While she’s clearly smitten with her six-month-old son Bear, the nine months before she gave birth weren’t the easiest.

Cheryl tells The Sun: ‘[Being a parent] changes your life completely but in the most amazing way. But I’ve had the best six months of my life. Really. I hated being pregnant. A lot of stuff went on and I just didn’t enjoy it.

‘I didn’t stop for 14 years – literally on the roller-coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought: “Right, I just don’t need this stress.” So I relaxed.

‘It’s been actually over a year but it’s been perfect for me because it’s reset the mind-frame. And I feel actually better coming back. I feel more relaxed, I just feel I’ve sat into my own skin. I feel so good.’

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Adorably, she credits boyfriend Liam Payne for helping her relax, who she calls a ‘wonderful man’.

Liam, 24, has previously said that Cheryl chose Bear’s name – and she’s now confirmed this, continuing: ‘We carry them for the nine months, we give birth to them and I think it’s only fair — but we did have a discussion, like lengthy. He didn’t have a name for, like, seven weeks.’

We think that’s totally fair, lady!

In case you’ve missed it, Chezza’s looking INCREDIBLE right now. When she made her first public official appearance at a Grenfell charity event in September, she unveiled what appeared to be a rock-hard set of abs.

However, she’s admitted that she found it a little difficult to adjust to her changing shape, saying: ‘It didn’t feel like that for me. Like, obviously, my whole body changed naturally.

‘But everyone in my family are fortunate like that. Like, my mother put on her jeans the week after she had me in the hospital.

‘So some people are just genetically like that. But for me, after three months I started working out — one hour a day.’

We don’t know about you, but we’re absolutely loving having Chezza back in the spotlight.