Eek! Fans Blast Cheryl As ‘Childish’ For Posting This Instagram Photo

It’s hard to believe that one of our favourite girl bands of the noughties first got together 15 years ago – or that they’ve now been apart longer than they were together.

Girls Aloud may have gone their separate ways in 2009, but they’ll be in our hearts forever.

Since the split, the band’s members have gone on to launch TV and solo music careers, create their own make-up and clothing lines, get married and have babies. Yep, the world’s been their oyster.

However, it seems there’s been some serious shade-throwing on social media by some of the gal group’s former members on the band’s 15th anniversary.

Posting a pic with just two out of her four bandmates, Cheryl wrote that she ‘left with these two amazing, inspiring gorgeous souls and the best friends anyone could ever ask for’ – suggesting her relationship with members Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle wasn’t quite so friendly.

Meanwhile Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh posted the exact same picture with their own heartfelt captions – and to make matters even more shady, the girls not pictured didn’t post anything referring to #GirlsAloud15. Ouch.

All this can’t come as that much of a shock; when the band took a break Nadine claimed nobody told her about the separation, while Cheryl branded her ‘full of shit’. Yikes.

But Cheryl quickly came under fire in the comments after uploading the commemorative snap. ‘Why would you bother tagging all the members of girls aloud in but only put a picture up of 3 of you? #OhTheShade 🙈’, one fan said, while another added. ‘Don’t forget Sarah and Nadine, who actually make the band, 👀’.

‘Im sure there was 5 of you that went on that amazing journey,’ a third user wrote. ‘Think you should all get on and forget the nasty comments etc and put up a nice photo of you all … you’re all older and more I hope grown up.’

Yikes.

But some users leapt to the mum-of-one’s defence, pointing out that Chezza did tag all the original band members in the post, which was pretty big of her.

Here’s hoping there aren’t too many hard feelings between this lot… Meanwhile, we’ll be playing Sound of the Underground on repeat.

By Lucy Abbersteen