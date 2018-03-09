Cheryl Reunites With Girls Aloud Pals, But Fans Notice Something

The Girls Aloud alumni met up for a cosy cinema trip, but fans were distracted by something a little awkward...

From the editors of CelebsNow

By Naomi Bartram

Following a load of speculation surrounding her relationship with Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole has taken some time away from the drama to hang out with her Girls Aloud ladies.

Because what could be better than an evening with your best gal pals?

On Thursday 34-year-old Chez and BFFs Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh put their troubles behind them as they enjoyed an entire cinema room to themselves.

(We’re guessing Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding were busy…)

More: Eek! Fans Blast Cheryl As ‘Childish’ For Posting This Instagram Photo

Taking to Instagram, Nicola shared a couple of snaps of the evening where the three girls can be seen cosying up to watch Black Panther.

‘Had the best day with my Girls. Thank you @cineworld for giving us a screen today and being so lovely. Black Panther is epic! @kimberleywalshofficial@cherylofficial xxx‘, the pop star wrote next to the pics.

But while the first photo shows the ladies looking as chic as ever – with Chez rocking a red coat, roll neck jumper and cap combo – it’s the second photo that really got fans talking after they noticed something ‘rude’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Prince Charles Made A Joke About Cheryl At The Prince’s Trust Awards

Cheryl’s got her feet on the chair in front!

And the mum-of-one might be an international pop star, charity ambassador and general superstar, but that didn’t stop fans calling Chez out on her cinema etiquette. ‘@cherylofficial feet.. down’, quipped one follower.

Another said: ‘There’s always one that puts their feet up on the chair in front!’, while a third joked: ‘feet off the chair u plonker!’

And a fourth wrote: ‘Check @cherylofficial out feet up on the chairs and that’.

Cheryl’s girls night out news comes after rumours surrounding her relationship with former One Directioner Liam reached an all-time high this week.

Despite allegations, the A-list pair – who share 11-month-old son Bear – continue to insist their relationship is as strong as ever.

Well, whatever’s going on at least Chez has her friends around her for support!