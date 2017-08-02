Cheryl Has Given Her First TV Interview Since Giving Birth And Fans Are Excited

Apparently, the filmed interview will also include boyfriend Liam Payne...

Cheryl sent the internet into a frenzy on Tuesday after posting a rare photograph to her Instagram account.

The 34-year-old has kept out of the spotlight since welcoming her first child in March. But she sent a clear message that she’s back when she took to Instagram to reveal that her maternity leave is over.

Back at it 😉📷💄@lorealmakeup #worthit A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap from a shoot with L’Oréal Paris, the mum-of-one captioned her teaser image: ‘Back at it 😉📷💄@lorealmakeup #worthit.’

Eep.

And it seems that, if you’re a fan of Chezza, you’re going to be having a pretty good few days, as we’ve just heard some more exciting news about the singer.

See: Liam Payne Reveals He Has NOT Secretly Wed Girlfriend Cheryl

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Yup. On This Morning today, Rylan Clark-Neal dropped some pretty impressive news. Apparently, Cheryl allowed a camera crew to film behind-the-scenes on the shoot – and it’s due to air on This Morning in the coming weeks.

This is a pretty big deal, considering Chez hasn’t given an interview since the birth of baby Bear Payne. What’s more, she hasn’t been spotted on television since her guest appearance on The One Show back in November.

Rylan announced: ‘Yeah, This Morning was actually there, Cheryl had gone back to work and it was her first day back at work shooting her new L’Oréal campaign.’

Ooh.

The ITV presenter added: ‘Because she is such a big fan of Ruth, Eamonn and the This Morning family, Cheryl rung us up and said: “You know what guys, come along, I’ll give you my only TV interview of my life. You are lucky, you are lucky…

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘So we’ve got the only TV interview with Cheryl over the next couple of weeks, haven’t got a date yet.’

As if that isn’t exciting enough, it sounds like Liam Payne might make an appearance too.

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

‘I’m not going to tell you what she said, but Liam was there on the day supporting the ‘wifey’ so do not miss that,’ Rylan teased.

OH. GOODNESS.

Naturally, Cheryl’s fans took to social media to share their excitement. Reactions included: ‘Ah Cheryl’s done an interview with this morning, I can’t bloody wait. I’ve missed her so much’ and ‘…can’t cope I’ve missed her so much it’s unreal’.

We can’t wait to hear all about it…