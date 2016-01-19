There’s Been A Surprising Update In Cheryl’s Divorce

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is set to divorce her husband, Jean-Bernard, after 19 months of marriage. But there’s one burning question on everyone’s lips – what surname will she use now?!

Of course, for most of her solo career she made a name for herself as Cheryl Cole – but for obvious reasons, that one’s ruled out. And Tweedy? Well, it’s a possibility…





Read: Cheryl Looks *Seriously* Sexy At Kimberley Walsh’s Hen Do…





There is a question mark over what surname Cheryl will pick after her divorce…

But according to The Sun, the X Factor judge has made the surprising decision to KEEP the surname Fernandez-Versini. Say what?!

It’s being reported that whilst signing recent documents, Cheryl signed with the initials F-V, suggesting that she’s not planning on dropping her husband’s surname any time soon.

However, this could just have been because in the eyes of the law, she is still Cheryl Fernandez-Versini… For now. Hmm. We reckon she should just be Cheryl. Well, it worked for Madonna, right?

New sources have attempted to explain the breakdown of Cheryl and JB’s 19 month marriage…

In other news, Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding recently gave her two cents on how she thinks Cheryl will be dealing with the alleged marriage breakdown.

Talking on Loose Women last week, the 34-year-old said: ‘I dropped her a text, but Cheryl’s a strong girl and she’ll bounce back – she always does.

‘I met him a couple of years ago on Xtra Factor, when I did that. He seemed nice enough, but I didn’t know them very well as a couple.

Sarah Harding spoke about Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on Loose Women

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Although he was always there…’

According to The Sunday Mirror, Cheryl has begun legal proceedings by filing paperwork which cites ‘unreasonable behaviour’.

A decree nisi application is expected to be lodged in the next few weeks, the paper adds.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini married French businessman Jean-Bernard in July 2014

However, the divorce is ‘amicable’ and they have both said they will ‘always be there for each other’.

But what’s behind the split? Well, according to source quotes, the former Girls Aloud star ‘argued with husband Jean-Bernard because he didn’t lift a finger during their 18-month marriage’.

It adds that Cheryl, 32, grew tired of JB’s ‘laziness’, and in the end, reached her ‘breaking point’, the Daily Star reports.

One of JB’s close friends, Francky Twister, has also spoken out about the reported split. ‘As far as I know, he hasn’t lifted a finger or done any work of any kind since he met his wife’, he told the paper.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini hasn’t been seen in public with her husband since October

‘His family home is in the countryside, in Aix-en-Provence. His family are not super-rich but they have some money. I wouldn’t say they’re multi-millionaires like Cheryl.’

The news comes after weeks of speculation over the state of Cheryl’s relationship.

It’s been claimed that she and French businessman Jean-Bernard secretly ended things five months ago. In line with this, Cheryl has appeared to post a number of cryptic Instagram messages.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has shared a number of mysterious Instagram selfies

She shared an image of herself swearing at the camera on New Year’s Eve, captioning it: ‘Bye 2015.. you’ve been real!!!!! You have taught me a lot but I am happy to see the back of you !!..

‘Happy New Year everyone.. I hope this year brings you everything you wished for & is filled with happiness, love & laughter! Wishing you a happy , healthy & prosperous new year.’



See: Jean-Bernard Has ‘Put His Life On The Line’ For Cheryl



Cheryl Fernandez-Versini used this photo to send a New Year message to fans

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard got hitched in a low-key ceremony on the Caribbean island of Mustique in July 2014, just three months after they’d met in Cannes.

While neither of them have commented on the divorce reports, JB (like Cheryl) has got his Instagram followers talking by uploading a series of mysterious posts.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini announced her marriage with a photo of her wedding ring

On Sunday, he wrote alongside an image of a little girl: ‘Out Of The mouth of children comes The Truth. Get informed before you get opinionated.’

Then alongside a photo of himself, he said: ‘To be continued… if You Think You Know , You ain’t no idea but be my guest keep on.’

In what seemed to be a response to quotes that ‘he didn’t like it when [Cheryl] had to spend time with other men and even became jealous when she was hanging out with her dogs’, JB shared a photo of a cute pooch.

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini wed after a whirlwind romance



See: Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Reveals How Dance Saved Her



He made his thoughts pretty clear, simply scribing: ‘Really!’

Hmmm. Whatever is going on here, let’s hope both Cheryl and Jean-Bernard are okay.