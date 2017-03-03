Cheryl’s Family Have Arrived In London… For The Birth?!

The 33-year-old singer is believed to be nearing her due date...

AAAHHH! It may ACTUALLY be happening.

After months of speculation, it looks like Cheryl and Liam Payne could finally be ready to welcome their son or daughter into the world. Eeeee.

According to CelebsNow, members of Chezza’s close family arrived in central London yesterday.

Now, this could mean many things. The 33-year-old is believed to have moved into Liam’s Surrey home, so they could have just been en route there for a visit.

Seeing as Cheryl’s heavily pregnant, we imagine she’d much rather they come to her than have to travel back to her home city of Newcastle.

But there’s another explanation… they’re in the capital to accompany her to hospital. Where she’s GIVING BIRTH.

So who exactly has travelled down? Well, it’s thought that Cheryl’s mum Joan Callaghan and brother Garry Tweedy are both in town.

They’ve reportedly been spotted coming and going from a central London hotel, where Cheryl’s staying as she prepares to check into a nearby private hospital.

Meanwhile, Liam appears to be making the most of his final few days before becoming a father.

We mean, what better to way to wave goodbye to pre-baby life than to hop on a segway and play some pool? Because yes, that really IS what he’s been up to.

Late night Raleigh A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

The 23-year-old shared two Instagram videos of himself yesterday, which showed him hanging out in some form of pub.

He’d captioned the clip of himself potting a few balls: ‘Nights in the bar.’ There was no sign of Cheryl, and Liam had re-Grammed the segway vid from a pal.

But we all know Liam is completely smitten with Cheryl, captioning a stunning Instagram photo of the singer last year: ‘Happy #internationalwomensday to my favourite woman in the world 😘😘 hope I make you as happy as u make me X [sic].’

Happy #internationalwomensday to my favourite woman in the world 😘😘 hope I make you as happy as u make me X A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 8, 2016 at 8:54am PST

So we’re sure he’s ready and raring to go for when baby Payne makes an appearance. Aw. Good luck, guys!