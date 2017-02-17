Has ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl’s Due Date Finally Been Revealed?

Cheryl is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne

People have been in a frenzied panic thinking that Cheryl’s already gone into labour with her first child – but apparently her due date is still ‘several weeks away.’

The singer has kept everyone guessing over her ‘pregnancy’, not even publicly acknowledging that she’s expecting.

So when will she and boyfriend Liam Payne become parents? Well, according to The Sun, they’ll welcome the pitter-patter of tiny feet in March.

A source says: ‘The rumour mill has been rife that the birth is imminent and there have even been claims she’s in labour already but that’s not the case at all.

‘She’s still a little way off and has been enjoying the build-up as well as focusing on her charity announcement which is a really big deal for her.

‘It was important for her to continue working throughout her pregnancy, Cheryl’s Trust was her top priority.’

Speaking of Cheryl’s Trust, the 33-year-old made her big announcement yesterday morning.

Ending her month-long social media hiatus, she announced that the charitable foundation – which she runs in partnership with The Prince’s Trust – will be opening a new state-of-the-art centre in her home city of Newcastle, which will support disadvantaged young people from across the region.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘I am so happy and excited to tell you all that after a 5 year relationship with @PrincesTrust and a 2 year mission along with Cheryl’s Trust, we have finally found a centre in the heart of Newcastle that will be opened this summer!

‘Part of me is still pinching myself! I wanted to say a personal thank you to each and every one of you that got involved and donated money and items/your time over the years to help me get this off the ground.

‘Thank you thank you thank you! And for your continued support, I am eternally grateful. Here’s to changing lives. I love you.’

Roll on March!

