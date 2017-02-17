Has ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl’s Due Date Finally Been Revealed?

Cheryl is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne

People have been in a frenzied panic thinking that Cheryl’s already gone into labour with her first child – but apparently her due date is still ‘several weeks away.’

The singer has kept everyone guessing over her ‘pregnancy’, not even publicly acknowledging that she’s expecting.

See: Cheryl’s ‘Pregnancy’ Cravings Have Been Revealed (And They’re Not What You Think)‘

So when will she and boyfriend Liam Payne become parents? Well, according to The Sun, they’ll welcome the pitter-patter of tiny feet in March.

A source says: ‘The rumour mill has been rife that the birth is imminent and there have even been claims she’s in labour already but that’s not the case at all.

‘She’s still a little way off and has been enjoying the build-up as well as focusing on her charity announcement which is a really big deal for her.

‘It was important for her to continue working throughout her pregnancy, Cheryl’s Trust was her top priority.’

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:36am PST

Speaking of Cheryl’s Trust, the 33-year-old made her big announcement yesterday morning.

Ending her month-long social media hiatus, she announced that the charitable foundation – which she runs in partnership with The Prince’s Trust – will be opening a new state-of-the-art centre in her home city of Newcastle, which will support disadvantaged young people from across the region.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘I am so happy and excited to tell you all that after a 5 year relationship with @PrincesTrust and a 2 year mission along with Cheryl’s Trust, we have finally found a centre in the heart of Newcastle that will be opened this summer!

See: Cheryl Announces Some Lovely News On Her Instagram Page

‘Part of me is still pinching myself! I wanted to say a personal thank you to each and every one of you that got involved and donated money and items/your time over the years to help me get this off the ground.

‘Thank you thank you thank you! And for your continued support, I am eternally grateful. Here’s to changing lives. I love you.’

Roll on March!

By Jenni McKnight