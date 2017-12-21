Cheryl Congratulates Khloe Kardashian On Her Exciting Baby Announcement

'You are about to have the best, most precious time of your life'

Khloe Kardashian just announced the news we’ve all been waiting for, confirming this morning that she is expecting her first child with 26-year-old basketball star Tristan Thompson.

After months of rumours that the 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is expecting, she finally broke the news herself, posting a photo of her growing baby bump.

‘My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!’ she captioned the black and white snap. ‘I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She continued: ‘Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!’

Unsurprisingly Khloe’s news has gone down well, with fans and celeb friends alike taking to their social media to congratulate the expectant couple.

‘Khloeeee!!! Such amazing news,’ commented close friend Cheryl. ‘I could not be happier for you. You gorgeous soul! You are about to have the best, most precious time of your life. And you truly deserve it. Congratulations Mommy. Wishing you a happy healthy pregnancy and what a wonderful way to start a new year.’

Cheryl for god mother anyone?