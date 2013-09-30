Cheryl Cole & Nicola Roberts Work On New Album Material!

Cheryl Cole and Nicola Roberts are teaming up to write and record songs for Cheryl’s new album, set for release next year.

The former bandmate BFFs are having their own mini Girls Aloud reunion in time for the 30-year-old Geordie gal’s fourth solo album, with Cheryl keen to make the most of Nic’s newfound songwriting skills…

As well as carving a name out for herself in the fashion and beauty industries, the 26-year-old flame-haired beauty has also been keeping her hand in the music biz by penning tunes for the likes of Little Mix behind the scenes – and best pal Cheryl wants in.

“This seemed like the perfect opportunity to keep some of the Girls Aloud spirit alive”, an insider told The Mirror. “They’ll get to hang out together and make music – their two favourite things to do.”

The Call My Name singer is now back in the UK after moving to spend the summer in LA with dancer boyfriend Tre Holloway after the Girls Aloud split.

The smitten couple were spotted looking playful and very loved up during their date night at London’s swanky Sushi Samba restaurant over the weekend, laying to rest rumours that their relationship had hit a rocky patch.

Chezza also recenty unveiled her new long blonde ombre tresses with a new Instagram snap, where the singer’s seen striking up a hot pout in a quirky black and white geometric print dress.

A bit Caroline Flack, a bit post-baby Kimmy K, what do you think of Cheryl’s new ‘do?

By Robyn Munson

