Cheryl Cole Is Relieved To Be Out Of NYC After Hurricane

Cheryl Cole flew into LA yesterday with her boyfriend Tre Holloway, and told her Twitter followers she was grateful to be out of New York following Hurricane Sandy.

Cheryl had been in the city when the storm hit, flooding areas, destroying buildings, and leaving a lot of homes without power or water.

She tweeted:

“So glad to be out of NYC!

“Hurricane Sandy was one of the strangest experiences of my life. We take so much for granted.

“My heart and prayers go out to everyone badly affected by the storm..

“So Devastating.”

As NYC gets back on its feet, our thoughts are with everyone affected by Sandy too. BS