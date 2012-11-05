Cheryl Cole & Calvin Harris’ Wild Night In Vegas – Calvin Spills!

Cheryl Cole isn’t quite the party animal that she’s led us to believe – in fact, she only lasted 15 minutes on a night out with Calvin Harris.

The DJ, who’s just released his new album, was talking to KISS FM about a night out he shared with Cheryl in Las Vegas. The Girls Aloud star had agreed to go gambling with Calvin, but spent just 15 minutes in his company before heading back to her hotel to go to bed.

He said: “We went out once in Vegas, but she’d been out the night before so she only lasted about 15 minutes. It was disappointing.

“I looked round and her table’s empty and I’m like, ‘What, where’s Cheryl?’ She’d gone to bed.”

Sneaky sneaky.

Don’t take it personally, Calvin. We’ll come on a night out with you! RM