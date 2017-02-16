Cheryl Announces Some Lovely News On Her Instagram Page

The 'pregnant' singer gives us an update on her foundation Cheryl's Trust...

Cheryl posted a lovely statement to Instagram this morning.

The 33-year-old singer took to the site to announce that her charitable foundation Cheryl’s Trust has raised enough money to open a new state-of-the-art centre in her home city of Newcastle, which will support disadvantaged young people from across the region.

See: Kimberley Walsh And Sarah Harding’s Cheryl Posts Get Fans Talking

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:36am PST

She wrote: ‘I am so happy and excited to tell you all that after a 5 year relationship with @PrincesTrust and a 2 year mission along with Cheryl’s Trust we have finally found a centre in the heart of Newcastle that will be opened this summer! Part of me is still pinching myself!

‘I wanted to say a personal thank you to each and every one of you that got involved and donated money and items/your time over the years to help me get this off the ground.

‘Thank you thank you thank you! And for your continued love and support, I am eternally grateful. Here’s to changing lives. I love you ❤️️.’

See: Is This How ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Is Going To Announce Her Big Baby News?

Working with the Prince’s Trust, Cheryl – who’s believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne – had previously committed to raising £2million get the centre up and running.

It’s set to help the region’s most at-risk young people turn their lives around, including those facing drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness, mental health problems and those leaving care.

Of course, fans are incredibly proud of Cheryl’s achievement.

Comments on her post include: ‘I’m so happy I took part in this, I know how hard you worked on this project & I couldn’t be more proud of you. You’re honestly the best,’ and: ‘Couldn’t be prouder of you! I know how hard you’ve worked for this and it’s such amazing news!❤.’

What an amazing way to start the day.