The proud mum has reportedly spoken out about her home life...

Cheryl and Liam Payne’s attendance at the BRIT Awards was huge for a number of reasons; it actually marked their very first public appearance together since the birth of their son, Bear, in March last year. And, as you’re probably more than aware by now, it showed them defying those ‘impending split’ rumours that had been circulating.

But during her time at the showbiz event, it appears that Cheryl, 34, also opened up about life as a mother – just weeks away from celebrating her son’s first birthday.

Opening up to The Mirror, the former X Factor judge explained: ‘It’s challenging, that’s for sure, but when you’re with him it makes none of that relevant.’

Of course, boyfriend Liam’s BRITs performance with Rita Ora also got a lot of people talking. And, naturally, Cheryl (who was watching from the audience at London’s O2 arena) was very proud to see her man doing his thing.

‘I’m great, it’s been a good night and I’m proud of him. He’s so good,’ she also told the publication.

Cheryl had previously pointed out that the media should be focusing on the good work of her organisation, Cheryl’s Trust, rather than speculating about what’s going on in her relationship.

Talking about the new centre that she opened in Newcastle last week, the Fight For This Love singer said: ‘It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. I first had the idea in 2011, so that’s seven years ago. It only started to realise itself in the last three.

‘It’s really important to me. There is an amazing work ethic in charity, behind the scenes. It’s actually insane. I had no idea when I started it.’

Keep up the great work, Chezza.