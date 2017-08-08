Cheryl Won’t Let Sarah Harding’s CBB Appearance ‘Drag Her Down’

She might be queen of keeping a low profile, but recent events have left the mum-of-one reeling...

It’s been over four months since Cheryl welcomed her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne. And while she’s spent the majority of her maternity leave out of the public eye and enjoying life as a new mum to baby Bear, the last few weeks have seen a major turnaround.

We get it: it must be frustrating for Cheryl. According to our source, the 34-year-old just wants a ‘normal life’. But it seems that might not be so straightforward, after Chez is said to have rowed with former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, resulting in Cheryl unfollowing Sarah on Twitter.

Sarah, 35, later posted a cryptic quote on Instagram, reading: ‘Those who hurt you will eventually face their own karma.’ While the reason behind their feud hasn’t been confirmed, sources say the argument stemmed from Sarah’s decision to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house last week.

While Cheryl’s reportedly worrying over what Sarah might say, she’s also said to be fuming that Sarah will be spending time with reality star Jemma Lucy, who had a three-month fling with Cheryl’s ex-husband Ashley Cole, reportedly not long after their split.

‘Cheryl’s having a great time as a mum and is focused on that, but she’s disappointed that her former bandmate will be hanging out with a person linked to her ex after their break-up,’ says our source.

‘For Cheryl, it’s the ultimate betrayal. Sarah was a huge part of her life at the time of the split, and for Sarah to put all of that aside for five minutes of fame is unforgiveable. She can’t believe she would hang out with Jemma on TV.

‘She really feels strongly that she won’t trust or work with Sarah ever again – and that spells bad news for a potential Girls Aloud reunion. Without Cheryl on board, it won’t work.’

While Sarah has since spoken out to insist: ‘I’ve got Cheryl’s number, we don’t have to prove we’re friends online,’ she’s also claimed she won’t be dishing the dirt on the other girls, saying: ‘I wouldn’t go in there to talk about the band or their secrets.’

We can see why things might be getting on top of Cheryl at the moment. But according to sources, the star’s main concern remains her life with 23-year-old Liam and their son Bear.

‘Cheryl’s not going to let anything come in between her and Liam,’ insists our insider.

While she might be having some girl drama, it seems Chez and Liam are stronger than ever, as the 1D star referred to Cheryl as his ‘wife’ yet again. Let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come…

For more on Cheryl and Liam Payne, pick up this week’s issue of LOOK.