Cheryl FINALLY Confirms She’s Pregnant With Stunning Bump Photo

The 33-year-old singer unveils her blossoming tum in a new campaign for L'Oreal Paris and The Prince's Trust

IT’S FINALLY PUBLIC! Cheryl and Liam Payne really are having a baby.

We mean, it’s been pretty obvious for quite a while, what with Chezza stepping out with a bump back in November an’ all.

But now she’s officially revealed her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) tum, in a new campaign for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust. YAAAAY.

Cheryl looks content and glowing in the shoot, which sees her posing side on and cradling her stomach.

Her figure is only emphasised by a form-fitting black midi. And lady, pregnancy DEFINITELY suits you.

Cheryl is joined by celebrities including Dame Helen Mirren, Katie Piper and AJ Odudu in the campaign, which launches a three-year collaboration between L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust entitled All Worth It.

This aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt.

Cheryl says: ‘As a long-standing supporter of The Prince’s Trust and spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris I am so happy to support this partnership.

‘Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority.

‘My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life.’

Despite rumours about Cheryl and Liam flying around for so long, they’d so far kept silent on the baby speculation.

Neither had given any hints on their social media pages, and One Direction’s Liam, 23, even stayed quiet as he accepted a BRIT Award last night.

But now we know how Cheryl planned to announce her amazing news, we kinda get it. It’s a brilliant cause, and she looks beautiful.

Huge congratulations to you both! Now… bets on names?!