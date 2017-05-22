Liam Payne Says Cheryl’s Already ‘Lost All The Baby Weight’
The One Direction singer opens up about family life...
Has Cheryl ever looked anything other than amazing? Of COURSE not.
The 33-year-old singer is a natural stunner, and was completely glowing while expecting her and and boyfriend Liam Payne’s son Bear.
We haven’t actually seen her in public since she gave birth in March, presumably because she’s a teeny bit busy looking after a newborn.
But Liam’s now spoken out about how his lady’s doing, telling Capital FM that she’s ‘lost the baby weight’. Wowzers.
He says: ‘Pregnancy is hard to deal with, it’s that first pair of jeans you can’t get into and she thinks she’s massive but she’s lost everything.
‘She’s lost all the baby weight and she’s like: “Oh I’m so big,” and I’m looking at her going: “You are insane, woman!”’
While we don’t think there should be any pressure for new mums to lose weight, we think it’s lovely that Liam’s such a supportive partner.
And it’s clear that the 23-year-old is completely dedicated to his family.
He’s revealed that he gave up smoking when he found out Cheryl was pregnant, telling Kiis FM: ‘I stopped smoking, that’s the best thing ever. Honestly, anyone out there who’s trying to stop smoking, just do it, honestly.
‘I just did cold turkey, I knew my son was coming, and I was like: “I’m not gonna be smoking with my son, that’s not right.”
‘My life’s not my own anymore, now, it’s not mine to decide so smoking had to go.’
Very commendable. You’ve picked a good’un, Chezza!