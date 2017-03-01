Is This The REAL Reason Why Cheryl Kept Her Baby News A Secret?

The 33-year-old has proudly shown off her bump, but still hasn't commented on her pregnancy...

Yup. We’re still over here talking about Cheryl.

After MONTHS of speculation about whether or not our favourite Geordie was expecting her first child, we finally got the confirmation we’d been waiting for, and it came in the form of a beautiful photo shoot.

After seemingly steering clear of the public eye, Cheryl emerged as part of an advertising campaign for L’Oreal – and, sure enough, there was The Bump. Making no attempt to hide it (and why should she?), the 33-year-old was standing side-on, cradling her blossoming stomach.

Although many are taking this as her official announcement, the former X Factor judge still hasn’t spoken out about her happy news.

Apparently, her silence has a lot to do with her past and previous heartache. Oh, Chezza 🙁

A source has reportedly told Closer, ‘She was scared that after years of bad luck, she may jinx the best thing that ever happened to her, which prompted her to stay silent – despite the fact she’s been wanting to shout about her pregnancy from the rooftops.’

Of course, Cheryl’s tumultuous love life has had to play out in full view of the public.

The source continued, ‘Following two public divorces and wanting a baby for so long, Cheryl has been nervous about this pregnancy.’

This makes us feel a little bit sad.

This isn’t the first time that the reasoning behind Cheryl’s silence has been speculated.

After she emerged with her bump with Liam Payne back in November, a source told The Sun, ‘She is absolutely ecstatic. It’s something she has been trying for for years.

‘She doesn’t want to speak publicly about it for a number of reasons, particularly due to some of the battles she has gone through in her personal life in recent years.’

Well, we hope that Cheryl will share the happy news with us all soon.