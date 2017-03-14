Cheryl And Liam’s Baby News: Everything You Need To Know

A timeline of Chiam's love, just for you

After sort-of managing to keep it under wraps, Cheryl eventually announced she was pregnant with Liam Payne’s baby by appearing with a huge bump in a L’Oréal campaign.

Then we waited (and waited) for the news that she had finally given birth.

To celebrate Chiam’s love and first baby, here’s a timeline of the pair’s relationship for you to enjoy (and keep for any future pub quizzes)…

Cheryl and Liam first meet

In 2008 baby-faced Liam, then 14, auditions for The X Factor. Then-judge Cheryl, 24, tells him: “I think you’re really cute. I think you’ve got charisma and you gave us that cheeky little wink.”

The start of Chiam?

Fast-forward 7/8 years and Cheryl is reportedly dating Liam after suffering heartbreak with exes Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. Rumours swirl after Liam gets a rose tattoo in November 2015 on his hand, thought to match Chezza’s infamous bum tatt.

Love [on] Instagram, Cheryl And Liam

When Cheryl posts a sassy selfie pre-BRITS Liam makes a VERY bold move. He comments on the snap with: “See you there babe.” OMG.

February falling in love…

After Liam changes his Instagram profile picture to one of him and Cheryl there can be no doubt the pair are together.

Cheryl and Liam go shopping

In late February Chez and her famous fella are papped by a regular shopper in their local Tesco. Already happily doing mundane tasks like shopping for essentials? SO IN LOVE.

Instagram Official, Chiam is born

Happy #internationalwomensday to my favourite woman in the world 😘😘 hope I make you as happy as u make me X A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 8, 2016 at 8:54am PST

When a boy posts a picture of you on his Insta, it’s serious. Liam shares this beautiful snap of Cheryl on International Women’s Day in 2016, calling her his “favourite woman in the world,” along with: “I hope I make you as happy as you make me.” ADORABLE.

Liam takes Cheryl on a VERY public date… or does he?

Once they’re all Insta offish, there’s nothing stopping Liam and Cheryl from taking their love public. Which they do with a fancy dinner date, accompanied by Chezza’s beloved mum Joan Callaghan.

So it turns out that date we thought was so romantic was actually a pal’s birthday. Cheryl feels the need to set the record straight after fans are mean about her mum ‘crashing’ Chiam’s night.

Cheryl stands up to 1D haters

In March Cheryl posts an empowering text snap along with: “It can be so hard at times being a girl, for sooo many reasons! But we don’t have to make it harder for each other.. Why do we still feel the need to do that ?? I don’t understand it. I have always been a Girls girl, and love other strong women. That is why I surround myself with them, and that is why I try to empower others. Trying to pull another person down, only speaks volumes about your character.! And not a thing about theirs.. There’s nothing more powerful or beautiful than an inspiring, strong women that you can look up to or turn to… Be one!!!” Is she hitting back (in a really lovely way) at all the 1D fans furious with her for stealing their heartthrob?

Simon Cowell talks about Cheryl and Liam…

On 4 April telly’s Mr Nasty is actually very nice about Cheryl and Liam, saying: “’They’re like two little chipmunks madly in love. Literally they were so cute. But importantly they both seemed very happy over here and very relaxed. I’m happy for them.” Aww, Simon!

When Liam shares a video of him trying to train his dog in April, it’s actually Cheryl the new pup listens to. She’s the boss in Chiam’s house! LOL.

Cheryl and Liam hit Paris

On 9 May the lovebirds are pictured out and about in Paris as Cheryl fulfils L’Oréal duties during Cannes Film Festival. The pair look happier than ever, even appearing on the red carpet together. They also share selfies on social media.

When Liam’s sister gets married on 11 June, Cheryl attends as his guest. Remember the drama about the grey dress?

Liam and Cheryl get a puppy

Nothing says serious like a shared pet, right? Well, okay, maybe a baby. But STILL. On 9 July Cheryl shares a cute snap of Liam with a teeny puppy, aka Chiam’s “new family member”.

When Cheryl appears at a L’Oréal party on 2 October at Paris Fashion Week rumours of her pregnancy instantly hit the news. The star’s rounded tummy can clearly be seen in a sparkly black jumpsuit. Cheryl remains tight-lipped about the whole thing. 18 days later she and ex-hubby JB Fernandez-Versini confirm their divorce.

Liam misses Cheryl and her face masks

Clearly missing his love, Liam posts a cute selfie throwback on 21 September of the pair wearing mud masks, begging the singer to “come home soon”. He also shares a pic of a sign admitting he’s loved her for a very long time.

In late October Cheryl has yet another public appointment, this time to promote her new perfume Storm Flower Platinum. She chooses another jumpsuit, one that cleverly disguises her blossoming baby bump. Liam shares yet another adorable Insta pic dedicated to his gorgeous girlfriend.

Without going into too much detail, Cheryl’s ex-bandmate Kimberley tells The Daily Star that she’s: “Really happy she’s happy. I feel it’s something she should speak about, but to know she’s happy makes me happy.”

‘Pregnant’ Cheryl appears on The One Show…

…At the beginning of November – but keeps schtum about being pregnant. Look at that glow!

Brian Friedman puts his dancer’s foot in it

X Factor choreographer Brian is the first famous person to utter the words “baby” when asked about Cheryl and Liam on 23rd November. He says: “Everyone wants to be in love, everyone wants to be happy. And now they’re having a baby together, so they definitely found something great. It’s funny to think back how long ago it was that they first met.” Olly Murs also discusses the pair when asked about Cheryl’s pregnancy at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Even after these pics of the loved-up pair are taken at a Christmas concert in London on 29 November, Cheryl and Liam stay quiet about her burgeoning bump.

Who doesn’t let out a squeal of excitement when these AMAZING pictures of Cheryl cradling her baby bump are released? The snaps were taken for the Prince’s Trust X L’Oréal collaboration and show Chez standing sideways with her hands holding her bump. IT’S OFFISH EVEN THOUGH WE THOUGHT IT FOR A WHILE. Our excitement was and is off the scale.

The parents-to-be accept a big delivery from fancy pram company Silver Cross to their mansion. These prams are so posh the Royal Family use them…

In early March The Voice coach and Chezza’s longtime pal will.i.am tells the Loose Women audience: “You know, you have a bunch of thirsty folks and for her to keep that private with all the details is amazing. I have known her for a long time and she’s been in and out of bad relationships but this one seems to be the one that’s nurturing and bearing fruit. So, for her to protect that fruit and keep it private with her significant other… I’m really happy for her.”

🙌🏻 It's handled ~ Olivia Pope #internationalwomensday A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Fans are sent into a tizz when their idol posts this inspirational message on Instagram, wondering whether she’s hinting at the sex of her unborn child. It’s on International Women’s Day so… probs not.

©1993 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:59am PST

When Liam shares a shot of his arm with the number ‘1993’ inked on, fans immediately speculate that the star is commemorating his own birth year to celebrate becoming a dad. Which would mean Cheryl has given birth!

Ne-Yo wants to write a lullaby for Chiam’s baby

Yep, you read that right. According to reports the singer is keen to pen a sweet lullaby for Chezza and baby as soon as he/she arrives. It’ll go something like this… “A fly lil’ lullaby for a fly lil’ baby n’ super fly lil’ mama.” Better crack on, Ne-Yo!