Kimberley Walsh And Sarah Harding’s Cheryl Posts Get Fans Talking

Could this be proof that Chezza's become a mama...?!

Eee. Girls Aloud fans have a very exciting theory about Cheryl and Liam Payne’s ‘baby’.

The couple sparked rumours that they were about to become parents last week, when Liam jetted back to the UK from LA.

He’d been busy recording his debut solo album over the pond, and while he could simply have finished in the studio, there may have been a bigger reason for his return…

At the time, Directioners Tweeted: ‘Hold up, Cheryl is having the baby NOW?’ while another wrote: ‘Cheryl’s super baby is coming [sic].’

Neither Cheryl, 33, nor 23-year-old Liam have spoken out about the rumours – they’re still yet to confirm that they’re expecting – but they have both been noticeably absent from social media over the past week.

Liam last shared an Instagram photo on 5 February, while Cheryl’s been Insta-silent since New Year’s Eve.

However, their pals certainly haven’t been. In fact, some reckon that Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding’s recent posts could be a sign that Chiam have some exciting news to announce. Ooh.

Love this pic of me and @cherylofficial at the @brits #tbt 💜 A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:42am PST

Cheryl’s BFF Kimberley uploaded a cute throwback snap of them together six days ago, adding the caption: ‘Love this pic of me and @cherylofficial at the @brits #tbt 💜.’

Meanwhile, Sarah wrote alongside a montage of herself and Chezza yesterday: ‘#Valentines #spesh #GA #saryl #kisses to the #missus…#tour banter #good #times 🤘🏼😉😌❤️😘✌🏼️.’

We mean, why only Cheryl? Why not the rest of her bandmates?

In terms of Kimberley’s picture, the BRITs are coming up. However, this didn’t stop one follower from asking: ‘Is this a way of congratulating her for having the baby?’

All we’ve got to say is, we FLIPPIN’ HOPE SO. But we guess we’ll just have to wait and see…