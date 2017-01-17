Everyone Is Talking About These New Images Of Cheryl’s ‘Baby Bump’

The 33-year-old has been photographed on a photo shoot, and she seems to have debuted a blossoming 'bump' on set...

There are some never-before-seen pictures of Cheryl doing the rounds on the internet right now, and they appear to show the star’s blossoming baby ‘bump’ in all its glory.

The 33-year-old is said to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne, although neither of the soon-to-be parents have confirmed or denied the speculation.

Today, Cheryl appears to have enjoyed a day at work, taking to the set of a photo shoot. The star is reported to have worn a figure-hugging dress, which certainly didn’t hide her glowing figure.

Looking good, lady.

Working with celebrity hairstylist Wendy Iles for a project in London, the pop princess left her brunette locks loose and opted for minimal make-up.

In behind-the-scenes video clips that were reportedly first published to Instagram, it seems that Cheryl can be seen standing in front of a white screen while a stylist adjusts her full-length dress.

The video, which has been credited to Wendy’s Instagram account by The Sun, now appears to have been deleted, although fans have been sharing screen-grabs across social media.

But the star did pose for a post-shoot photograph, with Wendy captioning the snap: ‘#Cheryl love her to bits. Job done ✅ on way back to Paris.’

Chezza’s fans, also known as her soldiers, wasted no time in sharing their excitement over the new images. Comments included: ‘She looks gorgeous. Thank you so much for the picture and story’ and ‘omg cheryl’s bump is massive’.

#Cheryl love her to bits. Job done ✅ on way back to Paris. A photo posted by WENDY ILES (@wendyiles_hair) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Cheryl debuted her ‘bump’ at a Christmas concert back in November last year. A source told The Sun: ‘Cheryl has told close friends and family the very exciting news that she is expecting her first child.

‘She is absolutely ecstatic.

‘She doesn’t want to speak publicly about it for a number of reasons, particularly due to some of the battles she has gone through in her personal life in recent years.’