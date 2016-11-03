Did Cheryl Accidentally Let Slip Her ‘Pregnancy’ Secret On The One Show?

After Olympian Chris Hoy reveals that Cheryl's been giving him advice about children, rumours about the singer's 'pregnancy' go into overdrive...

Cheryl has kept very quiet on her rumoured ‘pregnancy’ up until now, but she may have let something slip on last night’s The One Show.

The former Girls Aloud star appeared on the BBC show to promote her new role as a Childline ambassador, along with Childline founder Esther Rantzen and Olympian Sir Chris Hoy.

And while the group were discussing the issues young people face, the conversation also took a turn to children, with Chris revealing he’s been having trouble getting his two-year-old son to sleep.

‘He’s two and he still hasn’t slept through’, Chris told hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones. And then came the not so subtle hint that Cheryl could be thinking about children in her own future right now…

‘But Cheryl’s gave me a good tip – lavender oil and a humidifier,’ Chris added.

Cheryl then said: ‘Lavender helps you to sleep, and it’s peaceful, a nice aroma.’

Of course, many fans found this titbit incredibly exciting, as it hints to the fact that Cheryl might have been reading up on baby books amidst rumours of her ‘pregnancy’.

Cheryl fans also took to Twitter to comment on the star’s glowing appearance, with the singer turning out in a black jumpsuit with military-style buttons down the front.

‘Cheryl is deffo pregnant! She came accross so lovely on #TheOneShow #lookatthatbump’, one gushed.

‘@BBCTheOneShow fab show tonight, loved the quiz and Cheryl definitely looked pregnant #TheOneShow’ [sic]’, said another.

The 33-year-old was seen glued to her phone after leaving the show, with photos surfacing of Cheryl in the back of her car grinning pointedly at her phone – chatting to boyfriend Liam Payne, perhaps?