Cheryl’s Asymmetric Skirt Divides Opinion As She Helps Out At A Charity Event

The 34-year-old stepped out in a quirky rock chick ensemble yesterday

Cheryl is back! And we couldn’t be happier about it.

The 34-year-old stayed out of the spotlight for the first few months after giving birth to son Bear, who’ll celebrate his six-month birthday on the 22nd.

But she made her first public appearance at a charity football match last weekend, and stepped out for another money-raising event yesterday.

Cheryl headed to the BGC Charity Day in London, having a go at selling stock in Canary Wharf in aid of her charity Cheryl’s Trust.

Of course, she didn’t don a business suit and specs to do her deals. Instead, she opted for a quirky combination of a graphic-print T-shirt and an asymmetric Balenciaga skirt.

She’d accessorised with a pair of checked thigh-high boots, and slung a Gucci belt around her waist.

Of course, fans were quick to compliment her. Comments included: ‘Looking stunning as usual. Love you,’ and: ‘Your fashion is so damn good.’

But unfortunately for Chezza, not everyone was so keen on her look.

One wrote: ‘Cheryl’s outfit is confusing me… is it half a skirt and long thigh/knee high boots or the trouser/skirt combo like 🤔,’ while another said: ‘Wasn’t loving it I have to say, I don’t know why you cover yourself up in layers of baggy clothes, you have an amazing petite shape that I’d be showing it off not covering it up!’

Hmm. In our opinion, Cheryl can wear whatever she blimmin’ well likes. And let’s be honest, she’d have looked stunning if she’d rocked up in a bin bag and flip-flops.

We’re just glad we’re getting to see more of her. Looking forward to your next venture, lady!