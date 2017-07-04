Cheryl Shares Her First Selfie Since Giving Birth To Baby Bear

The singer marks her 34th birthday with a rare Instagram upload...

Cheryl’s kept very quiet on Instagram since the birth of her and Liam Payne’s son Bear in March.

The Girls Aloud singer announced her happy news with a photo of Liam, 23, cradling their little one, and shared a selfie of her man on Father’s Day last month.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

But apart from that, it’s pretty much been radio silence… until this weekend.

If you’re a Chezza fan, you’ll know that she celebrated her 34th birthday on Friday. And to celebrate this, she finally posted her first post-pregnancy selfie.

Of course, she looked completely stunning. She was working what appeared to be newly-lighter locks, which had been styled into a bouncy blow-dry.

She’d opted for a white jacket and girlie lip gloss, and added a cute rabbit filter. Aw.

Birthday bunny 😏🎊🎉🎈… Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. 🙏🏼 you always make me feel so special ☺️ A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Cheryl had captioned the image: ‘Birthday bunny 😏🎊🎉🎈… Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. 🙏🏼 you always make me feel so special ☺️[sic].’

How beaut?! Motherhood clearly suits her.

Cheryl has been a little more active on Twitter over the past few months, where she added: ‘Thank you so much for all of my lovely birthday wishes ☺️ I have had the best day/night 💐🎊🎉 Love you all lots 💖 [sic].’

So how did Chezza spend her first birthday as a mama?

Well, it’s believed that Liam threw her an extravagant forest-themed party, which took place in the gardens of their luxurious Surrey home.

In a video posted by Cheryl’s BFF Nicola Roberts, we saw trees decorated with colourful streamers, pretty bouquets and vintage-style bird cages.

A source tells MailOnline: ‘Liam organised the party but Cheryl was aware of it. It was a party thrown to celebrate her birthday which was the day before.

‘It was a garden party with a sit down dinner in the garden later in the evening. The party was full of friends and family. Cheryl had a wonderful time and loved having everyone around.’

Sweet. He’s a good’un, isn’t he?