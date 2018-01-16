Did Dermot O’Leary Just Confirm Cheryl’s Return To The X Factor?

We couldn't think of anything better than having Chezza as a judge again

We have some very exciting news about Cheryl today.

The 34-year-old has kept a low profile since welcoming son Bear last March, but according to Dermot O’Leary, will be making her return to prime-time television later this year.

He seems to have confirmed that Cheryl will be taking a judge’s chair on The X Factor, telling Metro: ‘Cheryl’s going to come back.’

While Chezza hasn’t been on the show full-time since 2015, she never fully stepped away from it. She joined Simon Cowell at Judges’ Houses last year, helping him to decide his finalists.

We’ve gotta say, we were thrilled to see Chezza back on our screens. And wasn’t she looking amazing?!

Rocking a pair of high-waisted tailored trousers and a black crop top, she was totally glowing. Her trademark waves fell down to her hips, and she’d opted for a subtle smoky eye and coffee-coloured lips.

But if Cheryl opts out of an a comeback, Dermot has another idea for a new panellist. He continues: ‘If it wasn’t Cheryl, I would love Mariah. It would be a whole new world of crazy my friend!

‘If you think Simon turns up late…’

While we’d obviously love to see Mariah on The X Factor (imagine the live show outfits?!), this Cheryl update has got us feeling super nostalgic.

We’re sure her boyfriend Liam Payne wouldn’t mind taking over baby Bear duties, do you? Fingers crossed.