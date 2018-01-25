Cher Lloyd Just Announced Some Very Exciting Baby News

The X Factor singer is going to be a mama!

Cast your minds back to The X Factor 2010 and you’ll probably remember Cher Lloyd.

She made it through to the live shows, before being signed and releasing debut album Sticks And Stones. But that was over five years ago, so what’s she up to now?

Well, she married hairdresser Craig Monk in 2013 – and now they have some very exciting news to share. They’re expecting!

Cher, 24, posted an Instagram snap of herself with a blossoming baby bump yesterday. She’s already five months along, and looks gorgeous and glowing.

She’d captioned the image: ‘I know it seems like I’ve been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I’ve been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all.

‘I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!

‘We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way! Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait!

‘I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon! Cher x.’

How beautiful! We’re sending you all our congratulations, guys.