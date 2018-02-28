Cher Lloyd Says That She Doesn’t Hear From Former Mentor Cheryl Anymore

And gives the lowdown on Liam Payne...

Cher Lloyd and Cheryl have always had something of a complicated relationship.

You may remember that when the former X Factor contestant first took to the stage in her ripped jeans and messy bun, belting out Turn My Swag On, Chezza – who was judging at the time – claimed her as being right up her street and her ‘favourite audition so far.’

Taking her through Judges Houses’ and to the live shows, Cheryl really took Cher under her wing and guided her through the experience.

But in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, Cheryl’s now-pregnant protégé said: ‘I haven’t heard from her in a long time. I mean, she’s so busy with her baby.’

Of course, Cher took part in the 2010 series of The X Factor – along with Cheryl’s beau Liam Payne.

Admitting that she ‘never would have guessed’ that the pair would end up together, Cher said that ‘they look so cute together’ and ‘make a really great couple.’

‘I do honestly think I was on the best year, hands down.

‘It was the best year, and I don’t think they’ll ever have [another] year like that,’ she said of her series.

We have no doubt that Simon Cowell would see that as something of a challenge.