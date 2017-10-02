Famous faces of Made In Chelsea all got together to celebrate the big occasion...

Made In Chelsea stars Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson welcomed their darling little daughter into the world in June earlier this year.

And now the two reality TV stars were joined by their famous friends to celebrate little India’s christening.

The likes of Lucy Watson, Louise Thompson, Rosie Fortescue and Ollie Locke all took to Instagram to share vids and snaps of the gorgeous event.

New mum Binky clearly had a very memorable day as she shared with her fans: ‘✨ My beautiful daughter’s christening today ✨ We had the most magical day, thank you so much to everyone that came and made it so special. I can’t wait for every adventure we have to come💗🍾🎉👶🏻 [sic]’

And Binks’ BFF Ollie Locke also took to social media to share some big news: ‘I couldn’t have been prouder today to become the godfather to this very special little one..’ he revealed. ‘I Love you all enormously and thank you for the very special honour.. I can’t wait for all the adventures ahead @binkyfelstead @joshuapatterson_jp Xx [sic]’

We LOVE this.

Former Chelsea star and another bestie of Binky’s Rosie Fortescue praised the new parents, sharing: ‘👼🏼 Happy Christening darling India you are the most precious divine little girl 💞 Such a dream to share this day with you @binkyfelstead @joshuapatterson_jp 👼🏼’

Lucy Watson also shared some adorable snaps of the beautiful little family, who she called ‘so gorgeous’ as she celebrated India’s big day: ‘Happy christening little girl!’

Binky was looking incredible after giving birth less than four months ago, and the star recently revealed her new business adventure on Instagram that aims to help new mums get back into shape.

‘So I’ve started a new project & beyond excited to share with you all what it is … Finally! As you know I am massively into my fitness & feel now is a good time to start working out again after having the all clear from the post natal check!’ she began.

Revealing the big news to her 1.3 million followers, Binks continued: ‘So I had this idea for an exciting new venture where Mummys can come with their babies to a retreat & get back into working out slowly & safely with my amazing trainer @bethefittest ..While your babies are being cared for by super nannies!’

We are sending big congratulations to Binky on her new adventure and her wonderful family.