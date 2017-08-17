Charlotte Crosby Announces That She And Stephen Bear Have Split

The ex-Geordie Shore star posts a teary Snapchat video explaining her reasons for the break-up

We have some heartbreaking news about Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear today.

The pair appear to have split up, with Charlotte posting a sad message on Twitter last night.

This Tweet – which is no longer visible on her page – reportedly read: ‘Gutted that me and Stephen had to separate but I tried my hardest and it obvs wasn’t good enough 😿.’

She then took to Snapchat to elaborate, telling fans: ‘So obviously I’m really gutted, and I love Stephen more than anything in the world but I just don’t think I’m what Stephen wants right now.

‘I can’t carry on trying to fight for a relationship where someone else isn’t really fighting as hard.

‘Maybe my reasons aren’t as validated as he thinks but I just don’t know why I get so upset about someone who doesn’t care.

‘I know everyone might think they know my life but actually you don’t know the half of it because a lot of things that a lot people don’t know.’

She then started to break down, adding: ‘I love Stephen so much but when someone is so selfish to always put themselves in front and not care about the little things that you ask them to do, that are so important to you, just makes you question whether they care at all.’

Before revealing the news, Charlotte had spent the night at the launch of Love Island star Olivia Attwood’s collection with InTheStyle.

She mingled with Liv’s co-stars including Amber Davies, and it seems the 20-year-old has been giving her lots of support.

Charlotte, 27, Tweeted this morning: ‘Right so I found my soul mate @Amber_Davies7 my absolute favourite person in the world ❤️❤️ can’t wait for us to have a propa girly night 🎀 [sic].’

Amber then replied: ‘Lit my actual soul mate 🙈 it’s actually soooo weird.. we are the same person 😂😂 love you girl!!!@Charlottegshore 💋💋💋💋❤️ [sic].’

Sending you lots of love, lady.