Charlotte Crosby Hits Back At Claims Stephen Bear Has Set Her ‘Rules’

Charlotte was not happy about THESE claims...

It’s safe to say that reality TV stars Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have faced a rocky patch in their relationship recently.

With both of them having announced the end of their romance via social media on separate occasions, yet each time going on to deny the split soon after, fans of the pair haven’t known what to believe.

The latest drama came from Bear’s Twitter, when the Essex lad revealed that he and Char had called it quits because they weren’t right for each other.

Since then, the pair have swept this issue under the carpet and appear to be trying to make things work.

However, a friend of the pair has reportedly revealed to The Sun that Bear has put some ‘rules’ into place following the brief split: ‘Bear and Charlotte are back together – everyone knew they would be. Part of the reason they’re back together is that Charlotte’s agreed not to speak about her ex, Gaz, either on TV or in private.’

More: Does THIS Mean Geordie Shore’s Gary Is Having A Baby Girl?

Gaz Beadle, Charlotte’s ex-boyfriend and Geordie Shore co-star, has recently announced the news that his girlfriend is pregnant with their first child.

Charlotte – who sadly suffered an ectopic pregnancy last year when she was with Gary – thanked her fans for their support following the big news and wished her ex all the best in an emotional interview with Ireland AM.

See: Charlotte Crosby Breaks Down On Live TV As She Thanks Fans For Support

But the source went on to claim that Gary is still a big issue in Charlotte’s new relationship: ‘Bear gets so jealous and has real issues about Charlotte’s exes. It makes him insecure every time Gaz is bought up, despite the fact Gaz and Charlotte have moved on and she’d never do anything to hurt Bear.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘He just hates when her past is bought up – it really makes him upset. He can’t listen if, in interviews, Charlotte is asked about Gaz – everyone saw their love story play out on Geordie Shore, and Bear doesn’t want to feel like everyone is comparing him to Gaz. It’s extreme but Charlotte is head over heels in love with him and just wants to make things work with him, so she’s agreed to these rules.’

However, Charlotte has taken to Twitter to slam these claims, raging: ‘This article is NOT true. Please stop believing any of the s**t.’

She then goes on to moan: ‘Everyday I read a new LIE.’

Either way, we hope Charlotte and Bear can sort out all the drama soon and get back on track.

By Emily Jefferies