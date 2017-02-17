Did Charlotte Crosby Just React To Stephen Bear On Celebs Go Dating?

The pair are rumoured to have been dating for a while now...

The controversy surrounding Stephen Bear really isn’t showing any sign of slowing down.

The former MTV star has been running riot across an array of reality TV shows – most notably making a lasting impression on Celebrity Big Brother last year – and now, you might have noticed, he’s taking part in E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

It’s fair to say that the show’s resident dating expert, Nadia Essex, has been less than impressed by his behaviour on the show so far (which has basically included a lot of conversations around shaved, er, lady parts and some smooching).

And after his latest antics – which saw him doing a runner from a dinner date – his rumoured girlfriend appears to have made a comment about his behaviour.

Works night out 🤡 #Justtattooofus @stevie_bear A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

There have been rumours circling Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear for a while now, and it’s his alleged relationship with the former Geordie Shore star that was reportedly behind his short-lived time on the E4 singles show.

According to The Sun, the pair had been secretly dating but he was taken off the show when his relationship with Charlotte was uncovered.

A source told the publication: ‘He kept saying he was only doing it for the money and it wasn’t about hooking up with other women.

‘He told her that nothing happened with any of the girls he went on dates with and that he was crazy about her.’

We both got @makeupbymellins and it made us happy 😁 @stevie_bear @justtattooofus 🙌🏼 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:11am PST

So. Much. Drama.

It appears that Charlotte isn’t impressed by his behaviour, as the 26-year-old has cryptically tweeted: ‘I’m just a sucker for pain, what can I say….☠️’.

Although the tweet doesn’t directly reference the show, many have made the assumption that it was sparked by it.

During last night’s instalment, the Ex On The Beach lad told his date that he was going to the loo (classic), before telling producers: ‘Who’d leave on a date?! I’ve got to get out of here, I’ve got to go. I can’t do it, I’ve gotta be honest with ya it’s not for me’.

Ouch.

Stephen seems to have spotted what his rumoured lady was up to, as he responded: ‘cool story 🤹🏿‍♀️’.

What does it mean?! Adding another element to the confusion, Charlotte retweeted the message, along with the words: ‘Hmmmmmmmmmm very interesting 🤔’.

A number of viewers also took the opportunity to comment on Bear’s controversial dating techniques.

And, mostly, they were unimpressed.

Oh, Bear.