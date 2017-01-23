Charlotte Crosby Gets Into A Big Argument About CBB

The Geordie Shore star lashes out at Coleen Nolan on Twitter - and then her ex-husband Shane Richie gets involved...

Charlotte Crosby’s found herself in a pretty awkward Twitter argument – and it’s all down to Celebrity Big Brother.

The 26-year-old hit out at CBB‘s Coleen Nolan on Twitter on Friday night, after Coleen was seen criticising her Geordie Shore co-star Chloe Ferry.

See: Lorraine Kelly Hits Out At THAT Charlotte Crosby Rant

Coleen called now-evicted housemate Chloe, 21, ‘disgusting’, saying she was setting a bad example to her own daughter.

This led Charlotte to Tweet: ‘COLEEN WANTS TO SHUT THE F*** UP! How dare she she would be lucky to have a daughter like chloe! She was just having abit of fun [sic].’

Things got even more heated when Charlotte noticed that Coleen’s ex-husband Shane Richie appeared to have liked a reply that read: ‘She’s as disgusting and irrelevant as you were.’

Crikey. Keeping up?

Clearly a fan of Shane, Charlotte then wrote: ‘Not gunna lie but guttered about this one 😕 when some1 you really liked favourites a bad tweet about you 👎🏼 @realshanerichie [sic].’

See: CBB’s Coleen Nolan Gets Emotional About Her Fall-Out With Calum Best

But it seems she didn’t realise the connection between Coleen and Shane, who had sons Shane Jr. and Jake together before divorcing in 1999.

After seeing her message about Shane, one Tweeter asked ‘So its ok for [Charlotte] to s*** off the mother of his kids?’

Charlotte responded: ‘And who is the mother of his children is??? [sic],’ before being told: ‘Coleen.’

She then said: ‘Oh….LOL 🙈 well ya win some ya lose some 💁🏼.’

Quite a lot of dramz to stem from one Tweet, eh? Now that Chloe’s left the house, let’s hope everyone can put this one to bed.