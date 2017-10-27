Charlotte Crosby And Pete Wicks Spark Dating Rumours

Oooh...

Could we have a new reality couple on the cards?

Looking incredible at last night’s Kiss Halloween House Party, newly single Charlotte showed off her enviable figure in a revealing leotard as a sexy cat-woman and was DEFINITELY showing ex Stephen Bear was he’s missing.

The 27 year old has been partying with her former Geordie Shore co-stars a lot recently and it appears she’s seriously enjoying the single life.

But could Char have a new love interest already? Well…

Late last night (26 October) the brunette beauty shared a snap with her 6million Insta followers and they couldn’t believe who she was sat next to…

It was Halloween theme…. BUT only holly got the MEMO 😂😂😂😍👀👯😂👯😂 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

At the table were Char’s bestie Holly Hagan and TOWIE‘s James Lock, Yazmin Oukhellou, Amber Turner and (also newly single) Pete Wicks. Hmm…

Pete has recently ended his relationship with The Only Way Is Essex co-star Megan McKenna, who has been accused by various members of the ITVBe cast of cheating on Pete with her ex, Harry Eden.

So it’s no real surprise that fans went into meltdown when Pete and Charlotte – who has also accused ex Bear of cheating – looked a bit cosy in her recent snap.

She ma bestie bestie she ma bestieeee 👯 @hollygshore A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

‘Charlotte and Pete looking cosy …?’ one pointed out, while another seemed pretty excited about it: ‘Oh my god imagine Pete and charlotte together 😍😍😍 [sic]’

Someone else was convinced that the reality pair are dating, writing: ‘@charlottegshore and @p_wicks01 #item definitely!!!’ while another commented: ‘Hahaha Megan pied Pete, Bear pied Charlotte. Now char and Pete should get it on to pie Megan and Bear.’

However, sadly it looks like they may just be friends as a representative for Charlotte told OK! magazine: ‘This is nonsense, Charlotte and Megan and Pete have been friends for a long time. Megan’s best friend Amber Turner is next to Pete who just leant into the picture as he had been standing by the door!’

Hmm, well you can’t blame us for hoping, eh?