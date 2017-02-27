Charlotte Crosby Speaks Out Against THOSE ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours

The ex-Geordie Shore star became the subject of some odd speculation last week...

Charlotte Crosby definitely ISN’T pregnant, people.

Ridiculous rumours about the ex-Geordie Shore star started circulating after she headed to the BRIT Awards in a form-fitting leopard-print dress last week.

Some had pretty odd opinions about how the design fitted on her body, with a small few making ‘baby’ claims.

One Tweet read: ‘@Charlottegshore are you pregnant? my mind is explodin right now 😱😱😱😱😱,’ while another said: ‘@Charlottegshore looks pregnant in this outfit…’

Er, excuse us?! And that wasn’t all. Similar comments emerged when the 26-year-old shared an Instagram video of herself in a jumper dress from clothing brand InTheStyle over the weekend.

InTheStyle – who she has a line with – soon appeared to hit back, writing on the social media site: ‘GIRLS!! We can confirm Charlotte is not pregnant – are you joking, look at her amazing figure!!!

‘The ring light in the room causes a slight shadow on her stomach that is all!! [sic].’

And Charlotte has since responded to the rumours herself. She Snapchatted from bed earlier today, telling fans: ‘Just wanna clear one thing up, I’m not pregnant, it’s starting to get really boring.’

Panning down to show off her bare (and INCREDIBLY flat) stomach, she said: ‘I don’t know about you but… no, yeah, definitely not a bump.

‘It’s actually just ridiculous that people would even say that!’

Sister 👯 @hollygshore thanks for being by my side for some of the my most amazing times and some of the darkest ❤ the experiences we have shared have been NEXT LEVEL! #Lucky A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

We totally agree, lady. And if you need any more persuasion, she was very open about having a painful hangover over the weekend.

Once again chilling out in bed, she said: ‘This hangover’s been the worst hangover in history.’ She also showed us her car journey home to Newcastle, adding: ‘So I am a little worse for wear but I am on my way back to Newcastle.’

While we reckon Charlotte would be an amazing mum, we think that’s definitive proof that it’s not happening anytime soon.