Charlotte Crosby Speaks Out Against THOSE ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours
The ex-Geordie Shore star became the subject of some odd speculation last week...
Charlotte Crosby definitely ISN’T pregnant, people.
Ridiculous rumours about the ex-Geordie Shore star started circulating after she headed to the BRIT Awards in a form-fitting leopard-print dress last week.
See: Charlotte Crosby Works Leopard Print At The BRIT Awards
Some had pretty odd opinions about how the design fitted on her body, with a small few making ‘baby’ claims.
One Tweet read: ‘@Charlottegshore are you pregnant? my mind is explodin right now 😱😱😱😱😱,’ while another said: ‘@Charlottegshore looks pregnant in this outfit…’
Er, excuse us?! And that wasn’t all. Similar comments emerged when the 26-year-old shared an Instagram video of herself in a jumper dress from clothing brand InTheStyle over the weekend.
InTheStyle – who she has a line with – soon appeared to hit back, writing on the social media site: ‘GIRLS!! We can confirm Charlotte is not pregnant – are you joking, look at her amazing figure!!!
‘The ring light in the room causes a slight shadow on her stomach that is all!! [sic].’
And Charlotte has since responded to the rumours herself. She Snapchatted from bed earlier today, telling fans: ‘Just wanna clear one thing up, I’m not pregnant, it’s starting to get really boring.’
Panning down to show off her bare (and INCREDIBLY flat) stomach, she said: ‘I don’t know about you but… no, yeah, definitely not a bump.
‘It’s actually just ridiculous that people would even say that!’
See: So What’s Going On With Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Now?
We totally agree, lady. And if you need any more persuasion, she was very open about having a painful hangover over the weekend.
Once again chilling out in bed, she said: ‘This hangover’s been the worst hangover in history.’ She also showed us her car journey home to Newcastle, adding: ‘So I am a little worse for wear but I am on my way back to Newcastle.’
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
While we reckon Charlotte would be an amazing mum, we think that’s definitive proof that it’s not happening anytime soon.