Charlotte Crosby Speaks Out Against THOSE ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours

Anna Duff
By
Charlotte Crosby

The ex-Geordie Shore star became the subject of some odd speculation last week...

Charlotte Crosby definitely ISN’T pregnant, people.

Ridiculous rumours about the ex-Geordie Shore star started circulating after she headed to the BRIT Awards in a form-fitting leopard-print dress last week.

Charlotte Crosby at the BRIT Awards 2017

Charlotte Crosby worked a leopard-print maxi at the BRIT Awards last week

Some had pretty odd opinions about how the design fitted on her body, with a small few making ‘baby’ claims.

One Tweet read: ‘@Charlottegshore are you pregnant? my mind is explodin right now 😱😱😱😱😱,’ while another said: ‘@Charlottegshore looks pregnant in this outfit…’

Er, excuse us?! And that wasn’t all. Similar comments emerged when the 26-year-old shared an Instagram video of herself in a jumper dress from clothing brand InTheStyle over the weekend.

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby was also accused of looking ‘pregnant’ in this jumper dress

InTheStyle – who she has a line with – soon appeared to hit back, writing on the social media site: ‘GIRLS!! We can confirm Charlotte is not pregnant – are you joking, look at her amazing figure!!!

‘The ring light in the room causes a slight shadow on her stomach that is all!! [sic].’

And Charlotte has since responded to the rumours herself. She Snapchatted from bed earlier today, telling fans: ‘Just wanna clear one thing up, I’m not pregnant, it’s starting to get really boring.’

Charlotte Crosby

Yep. There’s definitely NO sign of a bump here

Panning down to show off her bare (and INCREDIBLY flat) stomach, she said: ‘I don’t know about you but… no, yeah, definitely not a bump.

‘It’s actually just ridiculous that people would even say that!’

We totally agree, lady. And if you need any more persuasion, she was very open about having a painful hangover over the weekend.

Once again chilling out in bed, she said: ‘This hangover’s been the worst hangover in history.’ She also showed us her car journey home to Newcastle, adding: ‘So I am a little worse for wear but I am on my way back to Newcastle.’

While we reckon Charlotte would be an amazing mum, we think that’s definitive proof that it’s not happening anytime soon.