Charlotte Crosby Has A New Fringe And We’re Totally Obsessed

The reality TV star has chosen a completely different look, but fans are distracted by her pout...

Charlotte Crosby – who is currently starring in her very own MTV series, The Charlotte Show – is no stranger to switching up her look. This time, she’s chosen to cut in a very choppy fringe, and we’re loving it.

The former Geordie Shore star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to debut her new ‘do, captioning her selfie with the words: ‘Hiya fringe’.

Hiya fringe 👋🏼 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Mar 21, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT

Pulling her long raven locks up into a messy bun, Charlotte styled her fringe with some large hoop earrings and a cosy cropped jumper.

The 27-year-old’s fans wasted very little time in sharing their thoughts, with comments including: ‘Yessss to the fringe’, ‘Wow you look stunning’ and ‘Oh wow love this look on you its awesome [sic]’.

Yup. The bangs are a big hit.

But it wasn’t only her new ‘do that got attention, with many others speculating about whether or not she’d had more filler injected into her lips.

One fan wrote: ‘Your lips are looking ridiculous what are you doing to yourself!!’

‘Why why why with those lips Char,’ another added.

Charlotte has previously spoken out about her decision to change her appearance, having undergone a nose job back in 2016.

The reality TV queen has also been very vocal about her love of lip fillers, telling the Daily Mail in a 2016 interview that she got them done ‘every five or six months.’

‘I had the thinnest top lip before,’ she explained at the time, later adding: ‘I’ve been getting my lips done for about two years now…’

Keep doing you, chick.