Charlotte Crosby Confirms She’s Had Surgery After Being Body-Shamed Online

'If a picture of me is online, people say things like "What's wrong with her boobs?"'

After a lot of speculation from her Instagram followers, Charlotte Crosby has confirmed she had ‘corrective’ surgery on her boobs last month.

The Geordie Shore star has previously spoken about having a condition called symmastia, which causes tissue from both breasts to fuse together where the cleavage would usually be.

Charlotte confirmed she had surgery in October to correct what she calls her ‘uniboob’, around the same time as she debuted a new look on Instagram.

‘It really limited what I could wear,’ she told heat. ‘I didn’t want to always have to wear high necks so you couldn’t see the middle of my boobs.

‘Even when I wore a bikini on holiday I had to cover the middle bit.’

As a result of the condition, the star was regularly subject to nasty comments about her appearance online. ‘If a picture of me is online, people say things like “What’s wrong with her boobs? They’re deformed! They’re stuck together’, she said.

‘I [had the surgery] because of the comments I got online about my boobs. It’s given them a lift!’

While it’s sad that Charlotte felt she had to have the surgery because of bullying, we’re glad she now feels more confident.

Words by Lucy Abbersteen